Penni Reeds Schreiber, age 51, of rural Sorento, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Penni Lou Reeds, the daughter of Barbara Jeanne Keller Reeds and Stanley E. Reeds, was born on January 22, 1966 in Aurora, Illinois. The family moved to Martinsville, Wood River, and Bethalto, IL where Penni grew up and attended the public schools. She graduated from Bethalto Civic Memorial High School in 1984. Penni attended Forest Park Community College and became a radiology technician in 1988. She then worked at Jewish Hospital, St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, and Kirby Hospital in Monticello from 1990-1992. Penni and Edmar moved to Bond County in 1992 where Penni has been office manager and surgical assistant with her husband at Schreiber Veterinary Services.

Penni and Dr. Edmar P. W. Schreiber were united in marriage on June 16, 1990 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and have enjoyed just over 27 years together. Dr. Schreiber survives as do their three children: Paul J. (Kelcie) Schreiber of Greenville, Katherine S. “Katie” Schreiber, and William J. Schreiber, both of rural Sorento, IL. Penni is also survived by her parents, Stanley and Barbara Jeanne Reeds of Bethalto; her maternal grandmother, Hazel Keller of Martinsville; and three sisters: Beth (Peter) Hofherr of Jefferson City, MO, Rebecca Reeds of St. Louis, MO, and Sarah (Amy) Reeds of Meadowbrook, IL.