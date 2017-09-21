Phyllis June Heckman, age 87, of Greenville passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Helia Healthcare in Greenville. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11 AM at the Greenville First Christian Church. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday, September 23, 2017 after 9 AM at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Bond County Humane Society or The Greenville First Christian Church.

Phyllis was born June 23, 1930 in Greenville to Roy Raymond and Mary (Peterson) Brown. She married Raymond Heckman on August 22, 1954 in Greenville. He died August 7, 2006. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Snively and her husband Roger of Macon, IL, her son Bradley Heckman and his fiancé Julie Juarez of Greenville, her 4 grandchildren, Ashley Heckman, Jason Heckman, Adam Snively, and Ethan Snively along with her 3 great grandchildren Gunner Heckman, Kensley Heckman, and Blakeley Heckman. She is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law Rozella Brown of Greenville and Jan Brown of Donnellson, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 brothers Raymond Brown, Jr., Jack Brown, and Dean Brown along with her 2 sister Betty Maroon and Rosemary Brown in infancy

She grew up north of Greenville and attended Betterton School. Before her marriage she worked at The Model Glove Factory. She and her husband enjoyed making and selling crafts. She did volunteer work at the hospital thrift shop. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and The Greenville First Christian Church.