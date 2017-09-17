Ralph B. Pingsterhaus, age 85, of Breese, died Friday, September 15, 2017 at Breese Nursing Home.

He was born March 22, 1932 in Breese, a son of the late Henry and Louise, nee Schleper, Pingsterhaus.

Surviving are his sisters Rosina (George) Hollenkamp of Aviston and Rita Ottensmeier of Trenton, and sister-in-law Imelda Pingsterhaus of Beckemeyer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Alvin, Quentin and Raymond Pingsterhaus; sister Loretta Pingsterhaus; sisters and brothers-in-law Cecilia and Greg Buss and Regina and Wilfred Emig; and brother-in-law Marcellus Ottensmeier.

Mr. Pingsterhaus was a United States Army veteran and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Holy Name Society, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and Breese American Legion Post 252.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Breese, with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, September 18, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home, Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or National Parkinson Foundation and will be received at the funeral home.

The Breese American Legion Post 252 will hold services on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home, Breese.