Ralph M. Hunter, age 89 of Greenville, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017 in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Mt. Gilead Presbyterian Church with Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery with military honors by Greenville V.F.W. Post 1377 and American Legion Post 282. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Ralph Mathias, the son of Victor Lewis and Minnie Alice (Willmann) Hunter, was born February 17, 1928 at home in Bond County. Ralph grew up in Bond County, attended the one-room school and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1946. He furthered his education and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Agriculture Education in 1950. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

Ralph served our country in the United States Army. He was inducted September 23, 1952 and honorably discharged on September 22, 1954. Ralph served during the Korean War and was discharged with the rank of Sgt (T). He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ralph worked for Graham Prison in Hillsboro, Illinois for 21 years. He was active with the State of Illinois No Till for agriculture farmers for many years. Ralph enjoyed horses, raising and selling them.

Ralph and Charlene Altom were united in marriage on July 23, 1948. They have enjoyed 69 years together. They have one daughter, Sherrizan Mathis of Pleasant Plains, Illinois. He was the loving grandfather of 4: Chad Mathis and his wife Rebekah, Chelsea Linscott and her husband Paul, Shane Mathis and his wife Rene and Holly Mathis, great-grandfather of 7.

Ralph and Carlene attended the Mt. Gilead Church. He was a proud Korean War Veteran. Ralph was on a board at Southwestern Electric.