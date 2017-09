Robert L. “Bob” Davis, age 81, of Pocahontas, passed away Sunday, September 3, in Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Graveside services for 81 year-old Robert L. “Bob” Davis will be Thursday, September 7, at 12:30 p.m., in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Friends may call Wednesday, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Meridith Funeral Home in Highland. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.