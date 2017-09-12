Rose C. Tebbe, 91, of St. Rose, died Saturday, September 9, 2017 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland. She was born February 20, 1926 in St. Rose, the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (Grapperhaus) Tebbe.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Florence Goestenkors of Breese; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence Tebbe in infancy, Ferdinand Tebbe, Edwin Tebbe, and Alphonse Tebbe; four sisters, Salome Tebbe and Regina Tebbe in infancy, Marie Tebbe, and Priscilla Marti; a brother-in-law, Leonard Marti; a sister-in-law, Florence Tebbe; two nephews, David Marti and Allen Marti; and a niece, Judy Tebbe.

Ms. Tebbe was an employee at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland for 40 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Rose Parish in St. Rose.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Rev. Ed Schaefer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery in St. Rose.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

Memorials may be made for masses or St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 150 N. Clinton, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.