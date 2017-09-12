Thomas William Long, age 83 of Greenville, passed away Monday afternoon, September 4, 2017 at Helia Healthcare in Greenville, Illinois.

Tom, was born July 18, 1934 in Granton, Wisconsin to Lloyd & Virginia Buettner and lovingly raised in Stanley, Wisconsin by parents, Arthur & Thelma Long.

Proceeding him in death are his birth and adoptive parents and their spouses Eunice Buettner, Edna Long, brother, Alan Long, and sister-in-law, Joyce Karsen.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Nancy Jane, nee Karsen, Long of Greenville, whom he married June 13, 1957 at College Church of Christ in Wheaton, Illinois; their son Thomas (Marla) Long of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and daughter Meg (Harold) File of Pocahontas; seven grandchildren, Joshua Majerus, Collin, Hayden, Jordie & Lawton File and Jason & Tyler Long; sisters Eileen Jahnke, Susan Smith; brother Lloyd (Jane) Larson; half-sisters, Judy Schwonek, Linda Jackson; half-brothers Lyle (Beth) Buettner, Gil (Sherry) Buettner, Roger (Sandy) Buettner; brother-in-law Rev. Wendell (Renske) Karsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom’s childhood was spent in Stanley, Wisconsin attending the local schools and graduating from Stanley High School in 1952 after surviving polio at the age of 13. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire before voluntarily enlisting in the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. While on leave, he met the love of his life, Nancy, while she was a nursing student and they were married in 1957 upon his honorable discharge from service. Tom went on to graduate from Lutheran Bible College in Golden Valley, Minnesota in 1961 and began a career in social services. Tom continued his education becoming a certified social worker in 1969 and a licensed administrator of nursing homes in 1977. Throughout his career, he worked to care for children, adolescents and adults in residential facilities in North Dakota, Wisconsin & Illinois. In 1980, Tom had the opportunity to spend more time with family by moving into a management position with ABC Publishing in Wheaton, Illinois where he worked until his retirement in 1994.

Tom enjoyed serving others and volunteered in retirement with the chaplain service at the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles, Illinois until his physical challenges from polio overwhelmed him. He will be remembered as a gentle loving man that lived to serve others with kindness while living out his deep Christian faith. He was a member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church and attended St. Paul’s Free Methodist Church in Greenville.

Visitation with family will be held beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church followed with a service of thanksgiving for his life at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Child and Family Agency, 1530 N Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187.