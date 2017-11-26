Adam C. Behrhorst, age 19 of Edwardsville, IL, died Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Tuesday, October 27, 1998, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Marc and Linda (nee Juedemann) Behrhorst.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel.

Adam was born in St. Louis, MO; grew up north of Edwardsville. He went to school at Trinity St. Paul Lutheran School, Hamel and Trinity Lutheran School, Edwardsville. He graduated from Metro East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville, in 2017 and was accepted into Illinois State University, Normal. He was on the cross country, basketball and baseball teams at Metro East Lutheran High School. He had a huge passion for cars. An active adventures side for travel, travelling to Italy and Greece with his high school class and to Japan, Hawaii and through out the United States with his family. Adam truly loved family and friends, always loved spending time with them.

Survivors include:

Parents – Marc A. & Linda (nee Juedemann) Behrhorst, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Jack E. Behrhorst, Edwardsville, IL

Maternal Grandmother – Tomiko Juedemann (nee Shinjo), Hamel, IL

Uncle – Ronald L. (Significant Other-Lynn Harrison) Behrhorst, Hamel, IL

Aunt – Lana Juedemann, Webster Groves, MO

Cousin – Jennifer (Kevin) McCarthy, Burr Ridge, IL

Special Cousin – Abigail “Abby” McCarthy, Burr Ridge, IL

Special Cousin – Trevor McCarthy, Burr Ridge, IL

Special Cousin – Graham McCarthy, Burr Ridge, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandfather – Wilbur E. Behrhorst – Died 7/31/1994

Paternal Grandmother – Dorothy H. Behrhorst (nee Uelsmann) – Died 1/26/2010

Maternal Grandfather – Charles W. Juedemann – Died 7/14/1995.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church; Metro East Lutheran High School; Friends of Kids with Cancer.