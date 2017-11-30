Daniel J. Hoerchler, age 65 of Carlyle, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Mr. Hoerchler was born on July 6, 1952, in Breese, Illinois, a son of Henry and Agnes (Hilmes) Hoerchler. He married Cindy Defend on February 10, 2000, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Cindy, Mr. Hoerchler is also survived by his son – Nathanial Hoerchler and wife Stephanie of Beckemeyer; 2 brothers – Donald Hoerchler, and Henry “Red” Hoerchler and wife Mary, all of Breese; a sister – Kathy Ruff of Centralia; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Henry and Agnes Hoerchler; a brother – Robert Hoerchler; a nephew – Craig Hoerchler; and a sister-in-law – Martha Hoerchler.

Dan was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Carlyle and was very active in his religion. He worked as a carpenter for 35 years. Dan was always willing to help his family and friends and was everyone’s handyman. He enjoyed traveling and making wine.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3825 Blackburn Road, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Hoerchler are suggested to the Jehovah’s Witnesses and will be received at the church or at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.