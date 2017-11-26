Gladys E. Yaeger, age 100, of Mulberry Grove, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Helia Healthcare in Greenville. There will be a memorial service Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Young Funeral Home. Friends may call Tuesday, November 28, 2017 after 10 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bond County Humane Society.

Gladys was born June 16, 1917 in Mulberry Grove to Frank and Myrtle (Dawson) Dotray. She married Vinton Yaeger on October 27, 1949 in Mulberry Grove, IL. He died May 28, 1991. She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Yaeger of Greenville, IL, Louise Yaeger of Granite City, IL, Shirley Yaeger of Locust Grove, GA, and Lonnie Yaeger, Sr. of Locust Grove, GA. She is also survived by a sister Berniece Boyett of Rogers, AR, one grandson Lonnie Yaeger, Jr and his wife Dena of Griffin, GA, two great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, a sister Norma Hastings, and a brother Willis Dotray.

She grew up in Mulberry Grove, IL and lived for a short time in St. Louis, MO. She returned to Mulberry Grove where she spent the majority of her life. She had worked at Murphy’s Dime Store in Vandalia, IL but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a member of The First Church of Christ in Mulberry Grove, IL.