Gordon A. “Finny” Buvarskis, age 69 of Tamalco, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at his home in Tamalco.

Memorial Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the Tamalco Christian Church with Pastor Glenn Kreider officiating. The family will receive friends there from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Memorials in Gordon’s memory may be made to the Bond County Hospice at the Church or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Gordon Alan Buvarskis, the son of Alfonso Buvarskis and Mary Edith Gum Buvarskis, was born on October 31, 1948 in Aurora, Illinois. Gordon grew u[p in Naperville and graduated from naperville High School in 1966. Gordon worked with heavy equipment and was a crane operator out of labor Local 150 of Countryside, Il for many years, moving to Bond County in November of 2003. Gordon served as the Tamalco Township road commissioner. In retirement he enjoyed performing country and western music all over our area. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting.

Gordon and Loretta R. Butler were united in marriage on July 30, 1983 in Naperville and have enjoyed over 34 years together,and she survives. They are the parents of four children who survive: Theresa (David Ulrich) Vahl of Brighton, Michigan, Richard (Heather) Burarskis of Houston, TX, Nikki (Bill Hall) Aters of Tamalco, Kenny Navarro of Romeoville, IL. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Ryan Vahl, Brittany Vahl, Dustin Garcia, Ethan Navarro, Alexis Navarro, and two great-grandchildren: Tessa Vahl and Ryker Scott.

Gordon is a member of Labor Local 150, the K.V.S. Club, and the Tamalco Christian Church.