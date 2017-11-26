Imogene A. Dickhaut, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Friday, November 24, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, March 14, 1938, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Louis C. and Bernetta Mary (nee Bugger) Boeser.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

She was born south of Highland in Helvetia Township and attended St Paul Schools, Highland. She was employed by Trenton Shoe Co, Trenton; Wiegmann Company, New Baden; Marine Garment Company , Highland. In 1986 she began working for Artex Manufacturing, Highland, until retiring in 2000. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, puzzles and being with family. On the 13th of every month she went to Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville.

Survivors include:

Brother – Francis (Ruth) Boeser, Trenton, IL

Sister – Imelda Pingsterhaus, Carlyle, IL

Sister – Mary Ann (Alphonse, Jr.) Olliges, Trenton, IL

Sister – Della Gene (Sylvester) Holzinger, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis C. Boeser – Died 1/12/95

Mother – Boeser, Bernetta Mary (nee Bugger) – Died 9/11/1993

Nephew – Dean Allan Holzinger – Died 1/29/1991

Brother-in-law – Ray Pingsterhaus – Died 12/26/2009

Great Niece – Lynn Marie Nettemeier – Died 9/29/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Charity of the Donor’s Choice” or “Masses”.