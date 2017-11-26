Jason M. Foppe, age 45, of Breese, born July 11, 1972, died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at his residence.

Surviving are his father, Michael (Carol) Foppe of Breese; mother, Christine, nee Albers, Coats of Florida; children, Braden Foppe, Jorden Foppe, Jaden Foppe, Xaiden Foppe, and Erica Hicks; grandchildren, Bailey and Dakota; siblings, Kevin (Lindsey Keilbach) Foppe, Branden (Kim) Foppe, Ashley (Travis Schroeder) Foppe, Brent (Jamie) Foppe, and Josh (Becky) Foppe; step-brother, Matthew Seely; special friend, Christine Huelskamp; former wife, Tarrah, nee Thole, Guardian; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Foppe.

Jason worked as a laborer for Kreitner Construction in Albers and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorial Visitation will be Monday, November 27, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.