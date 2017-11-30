Loretta J. Hencke

Loretta J. (nee Weiss) Hencke, 85, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, November 30, 2017, at Faith Care Center, Highland, IL.

Loretta was born January 15, 1932, to Edgar and Ordella (nee Hartlieb) Weiss in Highland, IL. On December 4, 1954, she married Aaron Hencke in Highland, IL.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She was survived by her Nephews and Nieces, Steven (Cathy) Weiss, Highland, IL, Todd (Pamela) Weiss, Highland, IL, Tara Pilz, Chesterfield, MO, Chad (Bobbie) Weiss, Highland, IL, Stephanie “Teffy” (Steven) Price, Highland, IL, Mark Hediger, Pocahontas, IL, Lori (Robert) Kalous, Greenville, IL, William (special friend Helen) Thiel, Pinebush, NY, David Thiel, Walden, NY, Dawn (Bob) McGraw, Walden, NY; Sister-in-Law, Joan (William) Thiel, Walden, IL; Great Nieces and Nephews, Justin (Riva) Weiss, Highland, IL, Charlotte (Ed) Gallagher, Bourbonnais, IL, Kristin (Gayle) Frey, Highland, IL, Martin (Samantha) Weiss, Peoria, IL, Nicolas (special friend, Hanna) Weiss, Highland, IL, Steven (Kylee) Weiss, Troy, IL, Ryne (special friend, Megan Wilborn) Weiss, Highland, IL, Shaina (fiancé, David Meskil) Gross, Jamestown, IL, Shannon Weiss, Spartansburg, SC, Siarra (special friend Benjamyn Brinker) Price, Highland, IL, Taylor Kalous, Greenville, IL, Benjamin Price, Highland, IL, Chaz Pilz, Chesterfield, MO, Briar Weiss, St. Rose, IL, Matthew Kalous, Greenville, IL, Alexandra Pilz, Chesterfield, MO, Brady Price, Highland, IL; Great, Great Nephews and Nieces, Wyatt Weiss, Riley Frey, Lainey Weiss, Charlie Gallagher, Anna Gallagher, Crue Frey, Garreth Gallagher, Kaia Frey.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Edgar and Ordella Weiss; Husband, Aaron Hencke (died May 3,2016); Brother, Carl Weiss; Sister-in-Law, Jeanne Weiss; Sister, Genelle Hediger; Brother-in-Law, Orville Hediger; Aunt, Alma Schmitt; Uncle, Ben Schmitt.

Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Faith Care Center (Freedom Hall).

Visitation: Monday, December 4, 2017, from 10:00 – 11:00 am, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, December 4, 2017, 11:00 am, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Chris Hill, Pastor.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL