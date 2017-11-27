Mary P. Maples, age 74 of Keyesport, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

Mrs. Maples was born on January 12, 1943, in Keyesport, Illinois a daughter of John and Mary (Hill) Linton. She married DeWayne E. Maples on August 20, 1961, and he survives in Keyesport.

In addition to her husband DeWayne, Mrs. Maples is also survived by her daughters – Rosemary Daniels and husband Brad of Nebraska and Missy Schrumpf and husband Ron of New Douglas; 4 grandchildren – Jessica and Josey Daniels, and Cody and Clayton Schrumpf; her sisters – Billie Sansagraw, and Loretah Wilkerson and husband Bruce, all of Keyesport; and a brother – Elmo Linton and friend Donna Hill of Keyesport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother – Robert Linton, a brother-in-law – John Sansagraw, and her half siblings – Nettie Lou Potts, Deloris Ervin, Jack Linton, Harold Linton, and Alberta Koch.

Mary was a member of Columbus Baptist Church and was a wonderful homemaker. She had many hobbies and interests, including raising goats, camping, sewing, and baking. She also enjoyed working in her yard and flower garden and playing cards and dominos.

A Memorial service for Mrs. Maples will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Maples are suggested to her family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.