Pamela Ann Barber, age 73, of Litchfield, formerly of Greenville, IL, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 1, 2017 at Young Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mulberry Grove Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, December 1, 2017 after 10 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Pamela was born October 8, 1944 in Vincennes, Indiana to John and Juanita (Dunning) Thompson. She married Ralph Harold Barber on October 5, 1963 in E. St. Louis, IL. He died August 8, 1980. She is survived by her children, Sherry Pugh and her husband Matt of Fillmore, IL, Tina Koontz and her husband Jeff of Smithboro, IL, Bill Barber and his wife Lori of Lebanon, MO, and Scott Barber and his wife Shonda of Greenville, IL. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Pam grew up in the O’Fallon, IL area and moved to Smithboro in 1976. She worked for many years as a photographer. She lived for a short time in Lebanon, MO where she worked at WalMart. She returned to Smithboro and then moved to Greenville for several years. She had worked in Medical Records for Highland Healthcare until she retired. She moved to Litchfield a year and a half ago.