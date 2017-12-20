Wilma N. Schoen, age 83 of New Douglas, IL passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, December 23, 1933 in Walshville Township in IL. She was the daughter of George and Eva (Keeling) Loew. She was married to Leroy J. Schoen on January 11, 1952 in Edwardsville, IL.

Wilma was a homemaker and before her marriage she was a waitress at the Hi-Café Restaurant near Staunton, IL. She was a member of the New Douglas Baptist Church and a former auxiliary member of the Litchfield Moose Lodge.

Wilma is survived by her Husband: Leroy J. Schoen of New Douglas, IL; Son: Ivan Schoen, his wife Nancy of Poplar Grove, IL; Twin Daughters: Lynda Bisbee, her husband Allen of Highland, IL; Lynn Pace, her husband Billy of Taylorville, IL; 8 Grandchildren: Sherril Weber, her husband Rob; Sarah Forster, her husband Eric; Kathryn Schoen; Robert Bisbee, his wife Deanna; James Bisbee, his wife Molly; Stacey Smothers, her husband Joe; Jenny Pace, her boy friend Andy Heberling and Jason Pace, his girl friend Katherine Gordon. 9 Great Grandchildren: Phillip Forster, Peter Forster, Noah Weber, Lorelei Bisbee, Guinevere Bisbee, Evelyn Bisbee, Kaylie Smothers, Chase Smothers, and Jayden Pace. Brother: George W. Loew, his wife Micky.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Mabel Lawyer and Dorothy Clanton; Brother: Charles Loew.

A Visitation for Wilma Schoen will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N Second Street in Livingston, IL.

Funeral Services for Wilma Schoen will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL with Pastor Christy Eckert officiating.

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Wilma Schoen can be made to the New Douglas Cemetery.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Wilma Schoen and her Family.