Agnes Rose Kimbro age 84 of Pocahontas, passed away at 5:38 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2017 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. Saturday until service time at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Robinson Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in memory of Agnes, may be made to the Robinson Cemetery.

Agnes Rose Arbgast, the daughter of William James Arbgast and Alice Sarah Mae Daugherty Arbgast, was born on September 12, 1933 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Agnes attended the Mulberry Grove schools and graduated from Troy High School. Agnes worked as cook at Powhatan Restaurant for many years. Agnes enjoyed reading, cooking, and quilting in her retirement.

Agnes and Alfred Jacob Kimbro were united in marriage on October 4, 1952 in Pocahontas, Arkansas and enjoyed over 40 years together before his death on April 6, 1993. Agnes is survived by their 4 children: Ramona (Richard) Ulmer, Rhonda (Joe) Rench, Robin (Bobby) Williams, Daniel J. Kimbro, 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and her sister Margaret Doolen. Agnes is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alfred, and brothers: William Arbgast Jr., Donald Arbgast, and sisters: Mary Busch, Pearl Salmons, and Patsy Handegan.