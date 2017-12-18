Allen Telfer Blackburn age 77 of Reno, passed away at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 at St. John’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. Johnathon Elliott and Terry Carlock officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cress Hill Cemetery near Hillsboro. For those who desire memorials may be made to the Cress Hill Cemetery.

Allen Telfer Blackburn, the son of John Henry Blackburn and Iva Isaacs Blackburn, was born on March 10, 1940 in Hillsboro. He grew up there and attended the public schools graduating from Litchfield High School in 1959. Allen attended Sparks Business College in 1968 and 1969. Allen did bookkeeping most of his life working for the Bond County Senior Citizen’s Center for many years. Allen served as supply pastor for several Penitcostal Churches including the Panama Assembly of God Church for over 20 years. In retirement Allen enjoyed traveling to Branson, the out of doors, and tractor shows.

Allen and Wanda Lee Schneck were united in marriage on September 25, 1960 in Reno and have enjoyed over 57 years together. Wanda survives, their three children: Rebekah L. Blackburn of Greenville, Sarah (John) Elliott of Reno, James Allen (Ruth) Blackburn of Greenville, 8 grandchildren: Nicholas (Stephanie) Blackburn, Rev. Johnathon (Tandra) Elliott, Caitlynn Elliott, Brittany Elliott, Shelly Sies, Gary Sies, Eric Sies,Travis (Jean) Sies, 15 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.