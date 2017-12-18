Alvin Bernard Beckmann, age 80, of Bartelso, died Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Breese Nursing Home.

Mr. Beckmann was born December 15, 1937 in Bartelso, a son of the late George and Lucy, nee Meyer, Beckmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, William (Frances) Beckmann, Frank Beckmann, Eleanor (Tony) Lengermann, Rita (Vince) Hemker, John Wellen, Alphonse Pollmann, and Wendell Loepker.

He is survived by his sisters, Alice Wellen of Highland, Dorothy Pollmann of Carlyle, and Lucille Loepker of Breese; a sister-in-law, Christine Beckmann of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alvin was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and a retired dairy, hog, beef, and grain farmer. He was a member St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and Mid-Am Prairie Farms.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 11:00 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the family.