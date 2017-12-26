Amelia M. “Millie” Wesselmann, age 94 of Aviston, died Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

Ms. Wesselmann was born February 15, 1923 in Breese, a daughter of the late Bernard and Amelia, nee Schulte, Wesselmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Mary, nee Diekmann, Wesselmann; sisters, Marcella Wesselmann and Annie Wesselmann; and brothers, Vincent Wesselmann in infancy and Raymond Wesselmann.

Millie is survived by cousins and her dear friend, Ruth (Paul) Lager of Aviston.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718 which she joined in 1958, served as the State Regent, and has been an officer since 1959. She was also a volunteer at Countryside Manor and the Chairperson of the K of C and D of I blood drive. Millie enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially euchre.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Aviston.

Friends may call from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to the church and will received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese.