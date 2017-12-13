Barbara J. Spratt, age 73, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 1 PM at Young Funeral Home. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery, Pittsburg, IL. Friends may call Thursday, December 14, 2017 after 11 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Taylor Cemetery.

Barb was born December 6, 1944 in rural Vandalia, IL to William and Lois (Bone) Alton. She married John Spratt on October 3, 1964 in Greenville. She is survived by her husband John of Mulberry Grove, IL, her children Jackie Scott and her husband Ricky of Carlyle, IL, William D. Spratt and his wife Becky of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Angie Scoggins and her husband Rusty of Mulberry Grove, IL. She is also survived by her brother Randall Alton of Centralia, IL, her sisters Donna Pringle of Greenville, IL and Inis Long and her husband Ralph of Keyesport, IL along with nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Merrvil Alton and Gerald “Sonny” Alton and one grandson in infancy

She grew up in the Pittsburg, IL area and graduated from Vandalia High School. She worked at Nuby’s Steakhouse for a time before her marriage. After her children were older she went to work for The Illinois Secretary of State Drivers License Division and retired in 2002 after 25 years. She was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and enjoyed working on jig-saw puzzles.