David Ross Foster, 65, of Springfield, IL passed away on December 23, 2017 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mr. Foster was born, September 12, 1952 in Springfield, IL, to the late James “Brick” & Martha (Lewey) Foster. He was a graduate of Lanphier High School in Springfield, IL; SIU Carbondale and Georgia State University. He married Wanda Haywood and they later divorced. Mr. Foster had worked in the Computer Information Technology Department at Georgia State University. He had lived in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Springfield, IL.

Mr. Foster is survived by one daughter, Kristina (husband Robert) Lightfoot of Toccoa, GA; one son, Bill Foster of Springfield, IL and two grandchildren, Elijah & Ashley Lightfoot. Along with his parents, Mr. Foster was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Clutter.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s choice.