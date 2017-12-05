Deborah Sue Holzhauer, age 63, of Greenville, IL, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017 at her home in Greenville, IL. A Graveside service will be held Monday, December 11, 2017 at Reno Cemetery, Reno, IL. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bond County Hospice.

Deb was born February 10, 1954 in Highland, IL to Darrell Lee and Thelma Virginia (Finke) Stanton. She married Gary Holzhauer on June 30, 1972. They divorced on March 29, 1994. Her best friend and partner for the last 24 years has been Bruce Powell. She is survived by her son, Michael Holzhauer and wife, Samantha, of Fenton, MO.

Deb grew up in Greenville, IL and graduated from Greenville High School. She worked at Krogers for many years then became self employed as a care giver and cleaned homes. She was a member of the First Christian Church, the Optimists Club and volunteered at the thrift store as a cashier. She was a lover of cats and dogs.

Preceded in death by her parents.