Denis J. Bellm, 67, of Highland, IL died Sunday, December 17, 2017, at his residence.

Denis was born June 21, 1950, to Valentine and Fern (nee Peters) Bellm, in Highland, IL. On March 24, 1973, he married Shirley Carrillon at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 1580, Highland Chamber of Commerce and Various Automotive Organizations.

Born and raised in Highland, Denis graduated St. Paul Grade School and was a proud member of the St. Paul High School Class of 1968. He graduated SIUE with a degree in Accounting in 1973 and in 1974 he bought Broadway Battery & Tire. He never stopped learning whether it was on the computer or through videos on TV. Denis loved to read and when he was younger, he thoroughly enjoyed talking to the “older” generation, as he got older, he enjoyed talking to the “younger” generation. He was a great husband, father, grandpa and teacher. Family was very important. He worked hard and played hard. He was an avid deer hunter and loved to butcher. Autos were how he made his living, farming was his passion.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bellm, Highland, IL; mother, Fern Bellm, Highland, IL; children, Amy S. (Todd) Going, Omaha, NE, Marcie M. (Robert) Wille, Highland, IL, Eric J.V. (Stephani) Bellm, Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Nicolas, Alic, Benjamin and Adrian Wille, Lauren, Morgan and Isaac Going; siblings, Bruce Bellm, Highland, IL, Sharon A. (Roy Adams) Timmermann, St. Louis, MO; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Carrillon, Highland, IL; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Rick) Bloemker, Highland, IL; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Valentine Bellm; sister-in-law, Beverly (nee Rutz) Bellm; father-in-law, Walter Carrillon; grandparents, Joe and Rose (nee Sudholt) Bellm, Oscar and Anna (nee Schmitt) Peters.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul School or Blood Cancer/Cellular Therapy Research Fund by Dr. Armin Ghobadi.

Visitation: Thursday, December 21, 2017, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, December 22, 2017, from 8:00 to 9:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, December 22, 2017, 10:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.