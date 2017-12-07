Florine E. Weiss age 101 of rural Pocahontas, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Carlyle Health Care where she had been for 4 days.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in memory of Florine may be made to the Highland Meals on Wheels or to the Old Ripley Church of Christ.

Florine Esther Weiss, the daughter of Jacob and May Brown Zobrist, was born on October 31, 1916 on the Zobrist Farm north of Stubblefield. Florine grew up there and attended the Smithgrove one room school. Before her marriage Florine worked for Donnahue Dress and Blouse company in Greenville.

Florine and Arthur Edward Weiss were united in marriage on July 31, 1937 in Farmington MO. and enjoyed over 52 years together before his death on December 30, 1989. Florine is survived by their daughter: Judy, Mrs. Leroy Brave of rural Pocahontas, one granddaughter Connie, Mrs. Randy Holzhauer of rural Pocahontas, and two great-grandchildren Katie Holzhauer and John Holzhauer. Florine is the last of her generation, being preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur, sister Mabel Hoffman, and four brothers: Clarence Zobrist, Elmer Zobrist, Earl Zobrist and Herbert Zobrist.

Florine and Arthur lived in Pocahontas where Florine was secretary for her husband’s Trucking Company, Weiss’s Trucking, then in 1947 they moved to the outskirts of Pocahontas where they raised hogs for many years. Florine and Arthur were avid travellers in their retirement traveling to Canada, Florida, and out west.