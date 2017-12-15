Floyd J. Weaver, Sr., age 87 of Keyesport, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

Mr. Weaver was born on July 9, 1930, in Steel, Missouri, a son of Thomas J. and Thelma (Williams) Weaver. He married Joy L. Craig in Piggott, Arkansas on November 1, 1947, and she preceded him in death on September 1, 2002.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his sons – Floyd Weaver, Jr. and wife Mary of Dupo, Illinois, Thomas Weaver and wife Naomi of Potosi, Missouri and Ronald Weaver and wife Krista of Granite City, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; his special friend Connie Carver of Keyesport; and a sister-in-law – Fern Weaver of St. Charles, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; 2 sons – Stevie Weaver, and Robert Weaver and his wife Betty; a grandson – Floyd Weaver, III; a brother – Robert E. Weaver; and 2 sisters – Mary Harrell and husband Harry, and Sue Tate and husband Gene.

Mr. Weaver moved from East St. Louis to Keyesport in 1992. He worked for Dial Corp. and then owned and operated Weaver’s Service in Keyesport when he moved to the area. Mr. Weaver was a member of the Keyesport United Methodist Church. He was the most generous man who was always giving to those in need. Floyd loved his cats, and also enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the sailboats on Carlyle Lake.

Funeral services for Mr. Weaver will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday morning from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Weaver are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.