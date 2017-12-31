Franklin Dean Smith passed away at his home in Carlyle on December 29, 2017 at the age of 75 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. He was born April 6, 1942 to Lela (nee Parson) and Robert F. Smith. Franklin and Judy Leith were married on August 25, 1973 at the Carlyle United Methodist Church.

Franklin is survived by his wife, Judy of Carlyle; 2 sons: Franklin D. Smith II of St. Louis, Missouri, and Cody (Cassie) Smith of Carlyle; grandson Edison Lewis Smith of Carlyle; Foster brother John Jackson of Greenville; Uncles and Aunts: Earl Parson of Carlyle, Stanley (Natalie) Parson of Sandoval, and Warren “Nip” (Cherie) Parson of Lindale, Texas; Cousins: Carla (Larry) Boyd of Carlyle, Rick (Jean) Parson of Carlyle, Garrick (Christy) Parson of Sandoval, Chad (Kathy) Parson of Sandoval, Linda (Bill) Bearly of Carlyle, Dixie Parson of Carlyle, William Smith of Romowa, California, Michael Smith of Belleville, Joseph Smith of Freeburg, Alfred Smith of Dupo, and Edward Smith of Hallister, Missouri, Joe (Mary) Grubb of Carlyle; Brothers-in-law: Bill (Jeane) Leith of Carlyle and Jerry (Susie) Leith of Bluford; Sister-in-law: Brenda Leith of Palatka, Florida; life long friend Paul “Buddy” Kramer of Fairfield, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lela Smith and infant brother Samuel R. Smith of Carlyle; In-laws LeRoy and Velma Leith of Carlyle.

Franklin served in the United States Army at Fort Hood, Texas from 1964-1966. Franklin worked at Jasper’s Harley Davidson in Centralia as a teenager where he met and remained friends with many local motorcycle riders and racers. Motorcycles were his passion. He worked as a printer for the Union Banner, a gun designer for Shawnee Gun Works, but spent most of his life as a carpenter. His most recent and favorite gig was that of Technical Advisor at Hart Racing in Centralia where he and Judy so enjoyed spending time with Roy and James Hart, Nick and Dallas Daniels, Shane Piercy, Bobby Furlong, Dave Marshoff, Barry Bauman Family, and Donna and Mike Collier. He and Judy truly loved attending motorcycle races and visiting with very special motorcycle friends Betty and Lynn Hawkins. Franklin and Judy are the Ride Directors of Bikes Around The Lake which is a motorcycle fundraiser for American Legion Post #404 of Carlyle.

Franklin was a member of American Legion Post #404 in Carlyle where he served as Vice Commander, Clinton County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 269, and The Illinois Patriot Guard. Franklin served on the Veterans Tribute Steering Committee and Fund-Raising Committee for the Veterans Tribute at Kaskaskia College.

In Clinton County most people are dubbed with a nickname. In 1957 when the Government was launching rockets into space Shirley Grayling coined the nickname “Sputnik” for Franklin. It seemed he and his buddy Dennis Thorman tried to copy the government’s idea by sending their own homemade rockets up all over the neighborhood. The nickname has stuck for the last 60 years. Shirley was also the person responsible for starting his love of motorcycles. While Truman was at work Shirley would take Truman’s motorcycle out and ride it around the neighborhood giving free rides to Dennis and Franklin. The Graylings later sold Franklin his first motorcycle, an Indian.

Franklin enjoyed hunting and fishing with Larry Wiebler and Cody, spending time and Barbequing at Diekemper’s Clubhouse with Wayne and the guys, attending motorcycle races with the Hawkins, Skeet and Trap shooting with Bernie Rowekamp, collecting anything and everything, discussing cars with Gary Hellmann, checking on Mark Synder and Chris at the Body Shop, discussing old times with Bill Beckemeyer, fires in the backyard with Troy and Jami Spaur, Beak, Jenny, and Bennett Quinn, and correcting all the world’s problems with the late Ed Kleber at his clubhouse. He especially enjoyed including Judy on all his adventures and spending time with Frankie, Cody, Cassie and Grandson Edison.

Franklin’s favorite 3 Holidays of the year were Memorial Day Springfield Mile, Labor Day Springfield Mile, The Annual Newkirk/Boatright/Anyone Who Ever Set Foot On The Root Beer Stand Property Reunion the last Saturday in September at the Fish Hatchery where he, Mike, Barry, Dave, Doug, Larry, Lynn, and Scarborough could catch up on old times.

Visitation for Franklin will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on January 6 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Services will be January 6, 2018 at 11:00 am at Zieren Funeral Home. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home immediately following the funeral service. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.