Gladys C. Tebbe, age 87, of St. Rose, died Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Tebbe was born July 20, 1930 in Pierron, a daughter of the late Osmar and Emma, nee Luber, Knebel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Tebbe whom she married April 21, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron and he died November 21, 1998; son, Dennis Tebbe; grandson, Jeremy Tebbe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Clara, nee Fischer, Tebbe; sons-in-law, Kevin Alberternst and Doug Willis; siblings, Clifford Knebel, Orville Knebel, Harvey Knebel, Wilbert Knebel, Jess Knebel, and Antoinette Knebel; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice Knebel, Irene Knebel, Dolores Knebel, Betty Knebel, Ed and Veronica Tebbe, Hugo and Lena Tebbe, Victor and Minnie Tebbe, Arnold and Janeth Tebbe, Ray Tebbe, Annie and Albert Gnaedinger, Herman and Madelyn Tebbe, Orville Liening, and Michael Tebbe.

She is survived by her children, James W. Tebbe, Joe (Jan) Tebbe, Richard (Chrysa) Tebbe, Kathy (Ken) Jansen, Carolyn Alberternst, and Joanie Willis all of St. Rose; daughter-in-law, Norma Tebbe of Waxahachie, TX; nineteen grandchildren, Brian (Tara) Tebbe, Nicole (Jeremy) Gebke, Chad (Kammi) Tebbe, Jennifer (Scott) Schrage, Shannon (Brad) Buhmann, Adam (Angie) Tebbe, Brooke (friend Brent Gilomen) Tebbe, Ryan (Kelly) Tebbe, Jessica (Daniel) Price, Kristina (Wes) Jordon, Kimberly (Brad) Phillips, Kyle (Tricia) Jansen, Kendra Jansen, Sean Alberternst, Josh (Katie) Alberternst, Kayla (friend Aaron Buskirk) Alberternst, Jacob Willis, Lauren (fiancé Nathan Vice) Willis, and Caitlyn Willis; nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Norbert Knebel and Delmar (Loretta) Knebel all of Pierron, and Shirley (Herb) Weis of St. Jacob; sisters-in-law, Clara Knebel of Pierron, Edwina Tebbe of St. Rose, Clara Liening of Pocahontas, and Helen Tebbe of Salem, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gladys was a homemaker and worked with her husband Walter on the family farm, and formerly worked at Hellige’s Market in Breese and Highland Manor in Highland. Mrs. Tebbe was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718, St. Rose Development Club, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed baking, canning, and gardening, but most of all having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over for visits.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday, December 8, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to the St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund or To Mater Dei High School and will be received at the funeral home.