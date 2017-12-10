Harry Dale Enloe, age 84, of Keyesport, IL passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 at his home. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11 AM at Young Funeral Home. Burial will be in Payne Cemetery with military honors by Greenville V.F.W. Post #1377. Friends may call Monday, December 11, 2017 after 4 PM at Young Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Payne Cemetery or Bond County Hospice.

Harry was born April 8, 1933 in Tamalco Township to Harry D. and Thelma (Siebert) Enloe. He married Betty L. Barth on November 22, 1952 in Greenville, IL. He is survived by his wife Betty of Keyesport, his children Dalelene Yates and her husband Ted of Greenville, IL, Diana Hoffmann of Carlyle, IL, Harry Dale Enloe, Jr. of Keyesport, IL, Daniel Enloe and his wife Carol of Smithboro, IL, Douglas Enloe and his wife Vicki of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Denise Schilling of Vandalia, IL. He is also survived by a brother Leslie Joe Enloe and his wife Joan of Orinda, CA, his sister Carolyn Willman and her husband Denny of Smithboro, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Harry grew up in the Tamalco area and graduated from Greenville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from April 13, 1953 to April 21, 1955 and served in Korea. After the military he farmed and also did farm mechanic work. He also served two terms as Tamalco Township Trustee.