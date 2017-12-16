Harvey S. Rosen, age 71 of El Paso, TX, died Monday, December 11, 2017, at Regency Care Center of El Paso in El Paso, TX.

He was born on Wednesday, June 26, 1946, in Brookline, MA, the son of Solomon L. Rosen and Doris (nee Berger) Rosen Ellis.

On Friday, September 23, 1977, he married Debra A. Ambuehl at St. Croix, Virgin Islands, who passed away on March 23, 2005.

He was a member of Webelos Leader, Boy Scouts Counselor and Scoutmaster, Alpha Phi Omega – National Service Fraternity, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association, St. Croix Library Association, Association for Education, Communication, and Technology, and American Library Association.

Harvey was born in Boston and graduated Boston English High School. He graduated Suffolk University and Boston University with a Masters Degree. He was a public school teacher, librarian, and Media Specialist at Virgin Islands Public Schools, Harlem Consolidated School District in El Paso, TX. He retired in 2000. He enjoyed antique postcards, computer technology, and world travel, visiting 60+ countries. Boston English H.S. – Honors Diploma (Boston, MA) 1964 Massasoit Comm. Coll. – High Honors, Ass. of Arts (MA) 1968 Suffolk University B.S. – cum laude (Boston, MA) 1970 Boston University – Masters in Education (Boston, MA) 1972 also Harlem C.S.D. (Loves Park, IL) Ysleta Independent School District (El Paso, TX).

Survivors include:

Sister – Phyllis R. (James F.) Bopp, Pembroke, MA

Nephew – Matthew S. Bopp, PhD, Albuquerque, NM

Nephew – Christopher J. Bopp, Braintree, MA

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Solomon L. Rosen – Died 4/21/1972

Mother – Doris E. Rosen Ellis, nee Berger – Died 08/25/2017

Wife – Debra A. Rosen, nee Ambuehl – Died 3/23/2005

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boston University.