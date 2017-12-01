Helen E. Orrell, 86, of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Legacy Place, Highland, IL, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born January 30, 1931, to Benjamin and Bertha (nee Gressel) Shiels, in Greenup, IL. On September 17, 1949, she married Charles Orrell in Jeffersonville, IN.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL, American Baptist Womens Association. Helen was a Girl Scout Leader, served on the Board at HACSM and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, and employed at Peppermint Pre-School.

Helen was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She liked to bake, sew, and cook. She and her husband liked to camp and fish. Helen also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and quilting. She would do anything for anyone. Family first!

She is survived by her three Daughters, Jolene (Mark) Lizotte, Osage Beach, MO, Dee Anne (Joe) Goodall, Highland, IL, and Lynn (Craig) McKinney, Fairview Heights, IL; Grandchildren, Kris Ann (Bill) Dempsey, Casey (Rich) Blanchette, Aime (Jason) Hamlett, Jennifer (Dan) Listello Urnikis, Heather (Brad) Frailey, Angela (significant other, Jim Crawley) Goodall-Haines, Charles Ambuehl, Cassie (Chad) Korte; Great Grandchildren, Cory, Nathan, Jon, Olivia, Hailey, Richie, Colton, Hannah, Alyssa, Kate, Caitlynn, Kailey, Leah, Evan, Isabell, Paige, Chaya, Camille; Sisters, Shirley (Lloyd) Athey, Betty Kirkpatrick; Sisters-in-Law, Aileen Shiels, Doris Orrell; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Benjamin and Bertha Shiels; Husband, Charles Orrell (died 2011), Grandson, Tyler McKinney; six brothers and sisters.

Memorials may made to First Baptist Church.

Visitation: Saturday, December 9, 2017, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church.

Clergy: Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor

Interment: Restitution Cemetery, Casey, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.