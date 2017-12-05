Helen R. Luebbers, age 89 of Carlyle, entered into rest on Monday, December 4, 2017, Breese Nursing Home in Breese, Illinois.

Mrs. Luebbers was born on January 31, 1928, in Wade Township, Illinois, a daughter of Casper and Mathilda (Diekemper) Krebs. She married Theodore Luebbers on November 26, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2010.

Mrs. Luebbers is survived by 3 daughters – Mary Skelley and husband Rick of Bloomington, Joann Dieckmann of Carlyle and Betty Bach and husband Duane of Carlyle; 2 sons – Mike Luebbers and wife Marsha of Breese and Joe Luebbers and wife Donna of Carlyle; a daughter in law – Jan Luebbers of Breese; 19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren; a sister – Dolly Lampe of Breese; her sisters-in-law – Virginia Bryk of Maryville, Marie Mitchell of Sparta, Ida Mae Guthrie and husband Dave of Centralia, Marian Luebbers of Carlyle, Lillian Luebbers of Carlyle, and Jane Luebbers of Germantown; and her brothers-in-law – Irvin “Lou” Luebbers and wife Trudy of Breese and Ralph Wolters of Albers.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Luebbers was preceded in death by a son – David Luebbers on July 29, 2001; a granddaughter – Jennifer; a step grandson – Joseph Skelley; 3 sisters – Rita Jansen and husband Clem, Florence Wolters, and Lorraine Huelskamp and husband Dennis; a brother – Clarence Krebs and wife Sally; and her in-laws – Loretta Diffenauer and husband Joe, Eugenia “Ganie” Meyer and husband Vince, Dorothy Diffenauer and husband Harold, Anthony Luebbers and his wives Geraldine and Esther, Earl Luebbers, Arthur Luebbers, Vincent Luebbers and his wives Aida and Mae, Menard Luebbers and wife Marie, Adrian Luebbers and wife Myrtle, Alfred Luebbers and wife Pat, Paul Luebbers, Alfred “”Bud” Mitchell, Emil Bryk, and Benedict Lampe.

Mrs. Luebbers was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. She quilted many beautiful quilts by hand, enjoyed being outdoors, and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and will be missed by many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Memorials in Mrs. Luebbers’ memory are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, HSHS Hospice, or to St. Mary’s Church and will be received at the funeral home.