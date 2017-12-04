Henry Ed Carter, age 87, of Greenville, IL, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St, John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A contemporary service will be conducted Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Young Funeral Home, Greenville. Friends may call from 9 am to 11 am until time of service at 11 am. Burial will be in McKendree Chapel, Keyesport, IL. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tamalco Christian Church.

Henry Ed was born on September 10, 1930 to Henry John Carter and Nellie (Harris) Carter. He married Joann J. (Little) Carter on November 28, 1959. He is survived by his son, Andrew John Carter and wife, Darlene of Greenville, IL; Daughter, Rose Ann Foster and husband, Dale of Maumelle, AR; and grandchildren, Tyler Carter and Mattie Carter, both of Greenville, IL.

Henry Ed was born in Tamalco in the family home and grew up in the Tamalco area. He graduated Carlyle High School and became a life-long farmer. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 where he served two years with the rank of corporal. Henry Ed was a member of the Tamalco Christian Church and belonged to the American Legion. He pitched horse shoes, played some golf, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and was known as quite the jokester. His true passion was the love of his family and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Carter.