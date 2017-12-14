Jacquelin “Jackie” Schumacher, age 75 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

She was born on Monday, November 16, 1942, in Walnut Grove, MO, the daughter of Benjamin F. and Hazen M. (nee Pursley) Parrish.

On Wednesday, June 6, 1962, she married Robert C. Schumacher at Granite City, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Highland Hope United Methodist Church. She was also a member of St. Louis Weaver’s Guild, Alton Weaver’s Guild, Emotions Anonymous in Highland and former Girl Scout Leader.

Jackie was born in Walnut Grove, MO, where she grew up on the family farm. She graduated Walnut Grove High School. She was the first child in her family that did not attend Country School. She moved to Granite City, IL in 1960 to work for State Radio. She worked at Roots Country Store in Highland for many years, Meyer House in North St. Louis for a number of years selling yarn and weaving supplies. She moved to Alhambra in 1964 on Route 4, then moved to a farm south of Alhambra in 1971, and to Highland in 1997. Her Highland Home named “Finally” is recognized historically. She and her husband moved to Faith Countryside Homes and Village in 2013. She enjoyed quilting, weaving, spinning, gardening and worked in the Nursery at Highland Hope Church. She made quilts for most of the babies there. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Europe, Hawaii, and the East to West Coasts of the USA.

Survivors include:

Husband – Robert C. Schumacher, Highland, IL

Son – Kyle A. (Kate) Schumacher EdD, Hawthorn Woods, IL

Daughter – Elise A. Kemper – Schumacher, Springfield, MO

Grandchild – Abraham Kemper, Springfield, MO

Grandchild – Danielle Kemper, Springfield, MO

Grandchild – Miriam Kemper, Springfield, MO

Grandchild – Christian R. Schumacher, Hawthorn Woods, IL

Sister – Velma (Jim) Edwards, Walnut Grove, MO

Sister – Veva (John) Collins, Strafford, MO

Brother – Robert (Pat) Parrish, Springfield, MO

Brother – Ben (Brenda) Parrish, Walnut Grove, MO

Brother – Kenneth “Kay” (Becky) Parrish, Walnut Grove, MO

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Benjamin F. Parrish

Mother – Hazen M. Parrish, nee Pursley

Sister – Ruth Evans

Brother – David Parrish

Sister – Rosemary Lawson

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Rev. Dan Perry, pastor, Peoria, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).