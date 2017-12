James E. Schauster, age 67, of Highland, passed away Sunday, December 17 at Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea. Funeral services for 67 year old James E. Schauster will be Thursday, December 21 at 9:30 AM at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM and Thursday from 8 AM to service time at the funeral home.