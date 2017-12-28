Jean Wineinger, 81, of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

Jean was born November 14, 1936, to Charlie and Alma (nee Mindenhall) Wilcox, in Thomasville, MO. On September 8, 1956, she married Charlie Wineinger in Tallapoosa, MO.

Jean was a very good wife, a loving mother and loving grandmother. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a good friend to all. Jean loved the beauty of red birds, being an avid birdwatcher.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Wineinger, Pocahontas, IL; children, Ray (Pam) Wineinger, Swansea, IL, Jerry (Joni) Wineinger, Bethalto, IL, Bev (special friend, Jeff Dickerson) Pingsterhaus, Shattuc, IL; grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Kuhlman, Sam (Rachel) Wineinger, Anna (Andrew) Harpstreit, Casey (special friend, Jeffrey Bonner) Pingsterhaus, Jessie (special friend, Jake McCoy) Pingsterhaus; great grandchildren, Alex, Asher and Eli; half-sisters, Brenda Bettis, Carolyn Connors; dear friends, Mary Trunnell, Steve and Cindy Gnaedinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Alma Wilcox; brother, Carl Wilcox; sister, Irene Wilcox.

Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Visitation: Saturday, December 30, 2017, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Service: Saturday, December 30, 2017, at 12:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Billy Jones

Interment: Hug Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.