Jennifer C. Wesselmann, 42, of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Jennifer was born November 6, 1975, to Richard and Nancy (nee Vaughn) Mueller, at St. Elizabeth’s in Belleville, IL. On March 25, 1995, she married Brian Wesselmann at St. Anthony Church in Beckemeyer. .

Jennifer was a member of Team Rubicon, a disaster awareness organization. She was a loving wife, mother and daughter. She was a friend to all. Gardening and flowers were her passion. She lived for other people, loved helping them and was happiest when she could ease others’ pain. Jennifer loved to smile.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Wesselmann, Pocahontas, IL; children, Emily Wesselmann, Zachary (girlfriend, Shannon Miller) Wesselmann, Madeline Wesselmann all of Pocahontas; parents, Rick and Nancy Mueller, Pocahontas, IL; father-in-law, Jerome Wesselmann; siblings, Bridget (Karl) Hyde, Atlanta, GA, Michael (Christy) Pulley; nephew, Brandon Hyde.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Theresa “Toots” Wesselmann; brother-in-law, Steven Wesselmann; maternal grandparents, Fred and Helen Vaughn; paternal grandparents, Richard and Vera Mueller.

Memorials may be made to Team Rubicon.

Visitation: Sunday, December 31, 2017, from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Service: Sunday, December 31, 2017, at 3:30 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.