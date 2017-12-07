John Emmerich, age 79 of Carlyle, died at his home on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Mr. Emmerich was born in East St. Louis, a son of John and Helen (Asbury) Emmerich. He married Vikki Meyer on July 1, 1988, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Vikki, Mr. Emmerich is also survived by his children – John Emmerich and wife Lori of Freeburg, Mark Emmerich and wife Carol of Evergreen, Colorado, David Emmerich and wife Julie of Collinsville, Aaron Emmerich and wife Connie of Belleville, and Trisha Meyer of Jacksonville, Florida; his grandchildren – Leah Emmerich, Clayton Emmerich, Jenni Emmerich, Weston Emmerich, Dustin Emmerich, and Matthew Meyer; 4 brothers – Tommy, Jimmy, Patrick, and Joe; and a sister – Angie. John is also survived by his very best friend, his dog Jasper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters – Jacqueline, Mary, and Jean Ann.

Mr. Emmerich worked as an industrial steel painter for over 50 years with the St. Louis Painters Local 1199. He served in the United States Marine Corps and earned the rank of Sergeant. John loved boating and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by many.

Per his request, no funeral services will be held. The family was assisted by Zieren Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.