Joseph E. “Joe” Holzinger, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, December 24, 2017, at Legacy Place in Highland, IL.

He was born February 06, 1932, in Highland, IL, the son of Edgar and Rose (nee Koch) Holzinger.

On November 20, 1954, he married Lenora E. “Toots” Frey at St.Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. She passed away on 1/17/2007.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of VFW Post 5694 Highland, IL ; American Legion Post 439 Highland, IL ; Teamsters Local ; National Rifle Association (Life Member ; American Motorcycle Associon (Life Member) ; Good Sam’s Club ; Belleville Enduro Team (Honorary Member).

Joe was born and grew up in Highland, IL. He attended St. Paul School. He drove for Highland Motor Freight. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1954, discharged as Sergeant with duty in French Morocco. In 1956 he started working for United Parcel Service and drove for 37 years, retiring in 1994. In retirement he worked for McGinley Motors in Highland, transferring cars to other dealers. He enjoyed deer hunting the most ( spending countless hours in tree stands) along with turkey and other animals. Joe never missed a deer season until he was age 83. He had been an avid Harley Davidson rider since 1958. An Electric Glide was his favorite ride and he was still riding until the age of 83. He attended AMA Flat Track Races from San Jose, CA to Syracuse, NY. He was an avid Cardinal’s fan and attended the 2011 World Series. Joe and Toots enjoyed camping with their many friends through out the years and he watched NASCAR.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Deborah A. (Anthony “Tony”) Jarvis Jr., Highland, IL

Son – Wesley J. “Wes” (Jennifer S. nee Maserang) Holzinger, O Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Renee L. Jarvis, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Kelly A. (Wife Janice) Jackson, Bucyrus, MO

Grandchild – Ryan A. Jarvis, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Connor E. Holzinger, O’Fallon, IL

Great Grandchild – Danielle (Significant Other Joe) Carver, Trenton, IL

Great Grandchild – Kyler R. Scholler, Trenton, IL

Great Grandchild – Brendan M. Klein, Highland, IL

Sister – JoAnn C. (Donald) Drawdy, Martinez, GA

Brother – James L. (Dennise) Holzinger, Sun City, FL

Sister In-law – Leola A. Holzinger nee Quitmeyer, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Edgar Joseph Holzinger – Died 5/28/1967

Mother – Rose Lena Holzinger, nee Koch – Died 8/26/1976

Wife – Lenora E. “Toots” Holzinger nee Frey – Died 1/17/2007

Brother – Ewald E. Holzinger – Died 11/7/2016

Sister – Rosemary L. Holzinger – Died 10/31/2017

Brother-in-law – Jack Sanders – Died 9/11/1974

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation or Meals on Wheels.