Linda C. Henderson, age 68 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at her residence in Highland, IL.
She was born on February 09, 1949, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Roland and Cleo (nee Meyer) Henderson.
Linda was born in East St. Louis, IL. She was a graduate of St. Theresa’s Academy in 1957. She worked at Ralston Purina in St. Louis for 28 years. She moved to Highland and worked at Korte Luitjohan Construction as a receptionist. She retired at age 64. Linda lived at Faith Countryside Homes and Apartments for the last four years. She enjoyed crafts, visiting parks, spending time and caring for her nieces and nephews. She liked playing cards (Pinochle) with her family.
Survivors include :
Mother – Cleo L. “Ginger” Henderson nee Meyer, Highland, IL
Brother – David C. (Karen) Henderson, Webster Groves , MO
Brother – Mark A. (Terry) Henderson, Waterloo, IL
Brother – Joseph B. (Denise) Henderson, Gulf Breese, FL
Sister – Janet M. (Robert) Nagel, Highland, IL
Sister – Mary S. (Rick) Ammann, Highland, IL
Niece – Cherie Clendenen
Nephew – Jeremy (Kim) Kirsch
Niece – Crystal Kirsch
Nephew – Sam Henderson
Nephew – Conor Henderson
Niece – Elizabeth Henderson
Nephew – Scott (Partner Morgan) Ammann
Nephew – Michael Ammann
Nephew – Joseph (Randi) Henderson
Nephew – Ryan Henderson
Nephew – Timothy Nagel
Great Niece – Jenna Clendenen
Great Niece – Lauren Clendenen
Great Niece – Avery Henderson
She was preceded in death by :
Father – Roland Joseph Henderson – Died 2008
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Interment will be at a later date at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.