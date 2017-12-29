Linda C. Henderson, age 68 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on February 09, 1949, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Roland and Cleo (nee Meyer) Henderson.

Linda was born in East St. Louis, IL. She was a graduate of St. Theresa’s Academy in 1957. She worked at Ralston Purina in St. Louis for 28 years. She moved to Highland and worked at Korte Luitjohan Construction as a receptionist. She retired at age 64. Linda lived at Faith Countryside Homes and Apartments for the last four years. She enjoyed crafts, visiting parks, spending time and caring for her nieces and nephews. She liked playing cards (Pinochle) with her family.

Survivors include :

Mother – Cleo L. “Ginger” Henderson nee Meyer, Highland, IL

Brother – David C. (Karen) Henderson, Webster Groves , MO

Brother – Mark A. (Terry) Henderson, Waterloo, IL

Brother – Joseph B. (Denise) Henderson, Gulf Breese, FL

Sister – Janet M. (Robert) Nagel, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary S. (Rick) Ammann, Highland, IL

Niece – Cherie Clendenen

Nephew – Jeremy (Kim) Kirsch

Niece – Crystal Kirsch

Nephew – Sam Henderson

Nephew – Conor Henderson

Niece – Elizabeth Henderson

Nephew – Scott (Partner Morgan) Ammann

Nephew – Michael Ammann

Nephew – Joseph (Randi) Henderson

Nephew – Ryan Henderson

Nephew – Timothy Nagel

Great Niece – Jenna Clendenen

Great Niece – Lauren Clendenen

Great Niece – Avery Henderson

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Roland Joseph Henderson – Died 2008

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at a later date at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.