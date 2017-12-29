Maurice Dean Trexler, 89, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 11:25 AM, Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Life’s Journey Senior Living in Pana, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia with Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Interment will follow in Ritter Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia and also one hour prior to services on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Memorials may be made to Ritter Cemetery, Liberty Church, or Bethel Baptist Church.

Maurice Dean Trexler was born July 15, 1928 in Vandalia, the son of Floyd C. and Evelyn G. (Ritter) Trexler. He married Norma June Himes on August 17, 1947; she preceded in death on August 8, 2014. Maurice was employed by the state of Illinois as a manager of the Department of Motor Vehicles in Vandalia. He was elected as the democratic precinct committeeman in 1965 and later elected as the democratic county chairman in 1980; with over 40 years of service, Maurice retired from both positions in 2010. Maurice was a member of the Vandalia Moose Lodge #1447, AINAD Shriners, East St. Louis, IL, Old National Trail Shrine Club, and also Gilham Masonic Lodge #809, Mulberry Grove, IL.

He is survived by sons, Charles Trexler and wife Joyce of Vandalia, Robert “Bob” Trexler and wife Renee of Vandalia, and Kent Trexler and wife Andrea of Springfield; grandchildren, Beth, Jill, Kevin, Kyle, Jennifer, Jason, and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Lauren, Audriana, Bryton, Alyssa, Aaron, Charlie, and Dallas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Kathy Trexler; brothers, Larry Trexler, Walter “Max” Trexler, and Curtis Trexler; and a sister, Betty Lou Trexler.

