Orville D. Bohnenstiehl, age 87 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born February 08, 1930, in O’Fallon, IL, the son of Gustave and Frieda (nee Guttersohn) Bohnenstiehl.

On May 14, 1960, he married Delores Jean Horn. She passed away on October 12, 2011.

He was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine. He was also a member of Labor Local #397; Marine Township Trustee (December 2011 to May 2017).

Orville was born in rural O’Fallon and grew up in Collinsville and Black Jack Areas. As a youth, he worked for a lumber company. He worked as a Bricklayer and Hod Carrier and Labored for many years for Local #397. He was the Superintendent on many jobs. He retired in 1992. He also farmed east of Marine with corn, hay and cattle. He enjoyed bowling for many years and bowling until age 78. He and his wife enjoyed dancing. He liked to go pheasant hunting in South Dakota, watching football games and Superbowl parties. He took very good care of wife, daughters and grandchildren.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Tina Marie (Tony) Atkins Schrauth, Maryville, IL

Daughter – Tami Lynn (Fiance Chris Blaine) Reeves, Marine, IL

Daughter – Tene Jo (Allen) Kynion, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Devin Allen (Sara) Kynion, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Katelyn Marie Atkins, Maryville, IL

Grandchild – Erica Kae (Boy Friend Mike Bronow) Kynion, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ashley Jean (Fiance Wm Dryden) Phelps, O Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Chelsy Lynn (Partner Landan Hopkins) Reeves, Marine, IL

Great Grandchild – Gaige A. Kynion, Breese, IL

Great Grandchild – Rae Lynn Dryden, O Fallon, IL

Great Grandchild – Colten Dryden, O Fallon, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Wife – Delores Jean Bohnenstiehl, nee Horn – Died 10/12/2011

Father – Gustave J. Bohnenstiehl – Died 09/05/1976

Mother – Frieda L. Bohnenstiehl, nee Guttersohn – Died 02/20/1975

Brother – Delmar G. Bohnenstiehl – Died 01/25/1981

Brother – Alvin E. Bohnenstiehl – Died 02/25/2017

Brother – Melvin E. Bohnenstiehl – Died 03/02/1995

Sister – Delores Miller – Died 05/04/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Rev. Philip H. Kershner officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Volunteer Fire Department or Mederi Home Health Service.