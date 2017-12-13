Robert Glenn “Bob” Bowen, 63, passed away on December 11, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Unity Baptist Church, 6th Street Location (Former 1st Baptist Church), Vandalia with Dr. Kevin Childers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Unity Baptist Church, 6th Street Location (Former 1st Baptist Church), Vandalia. Burial will follow in Payne Cemetery, Bond County. Memorials may be made to the Robert G. Bowen Scholarship for Vandalia Community High School Graduates. Online condolences can be made at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Bob was born April 5, 1954, in Centralia, IL to Glenn and Genevieve (Bryant) Bowen. He married Ann Leidner on September 13, 1974.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Bowen of Keyesport; son, Shane Bowen and wife Kristin of Ballwin, MO;

daughter, Cheri Beth and husband Eric Lux of Vandalia; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Leon Bowen and wife Patty of Vandalia, Dean Bowen and wife Cheryl of Vandalia, and Jimmie Bowen and wife Mary of Vandalia; sisters, Carole Guetersloh of Hoffman, Barb Snyder of Bloomington, Sharon and husband Ron Thomason of Vandalia, and Susan and husband Steve Murfin of Vernon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Genevieve Bowen and a brother, Gerald Ray Bowen.