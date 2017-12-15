Ruth F. Winter, age 84, of Breese, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Breese Nursing Home.

Ruth was born 7/30/33, the daughter of George and Frances (Heidemann) Pille. She married Louis H. Winter on 11/24/54. He preceded her in death on 2/1/81.

Ruth worked at Germantown Trust & Savings Bank as well as Scott Air Force Base. She and her husband also owned and operated Lou’s Tavern and Germantown Masonry.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Chris) Winter of Germantown, grandchildren, Tim (Gina) Winter, Tricia (Christopher) Kohrmann and Dan (Ashley) Winter, great-grandchildren, Julia and Lucas Winter and Adison and Harlow Kohrmann, a daughter-in-law, Kim Winter of Highland and brothers-in-law, Cletus Schroeder and Don Hintz of Germantown.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Winter and Randy Winter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Anna Winter; siblings Richard (Ginny) Pille, Mildred (Bob) Dollard, Rose (Ervin) Winkeler, Delores “Peppy” Schroeder and Joan Hintz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Fred Beckmann, Paula and Franklin Billhartz, Alvin and Fern Winter, Marie and Virgil Warneke and Ruth Dahir.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown followed by mass at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or to Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the family.