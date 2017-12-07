Willard G.Pfeiffer, age 90 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, December 06, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

He was born June 15, 1927, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Ferdinand and Clara (nee Mensching) Pfeiffer.

On June 18, 1948, he married Gertrude Helen Bangert. She passed away May 9, 2014.

He was a member of Worden United Methodist Church.

Willard was born in rural Edwardsville, and was raised on the family farm. He continued to farm until 1973, when he went to work for Illinois Lumber for 7 years. He then started working for State of IL Dept. of Transportation Road Maintance until retiring in 2001. He and his wife owned and operated Pfeiffer Pickup Covers from 1986 till 2000. He served as Director for Farm & Home Administration for 2 years, Past President of Edwardsville Sportsman Club, was inducted into the Illinois Wildlife Federation Hall of Fame in 1996, served as District 7 Board of Education from 1964-1973, was instrumental in forming North East Central County Public Water District, and had donated blood to the Red Cross over 100 times.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Patricia A. (Mark) Slaughter, Glen Carbon, IL

Son – Randy D. (Kathy) Pfeiffer, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Peggy J. (Jon) Kueker, Troy, IL

Daughter In-law – Bobette Pfeiffer, Staunton, IL

Grandchildren – Nine

Great Grandchildren – Twelve

Sister – Norma Rickert, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Wilma (Ed) Butcher, Edwardsville, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Ferdinand Pfeiffer

Mother – Clara Pfeiffer, nee Mensching

Wife – Gertrude H. Pfeiffer nee Bangert – Died 5/09/2014

Son – Roger C. Pfeiffer – Died 9/06/2013

Brother – Charles Pfeiffer died in Infancy

Brother & Sister In-law – Irvin (Betty) Pfeiffer

Sister & Brother In-law – Evelyn (Erwin) Slezinger

Brother In-law – Clarence Rickert

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Willard chose to gift his body to St. Louis School of Medicine to further medical research.

There will be no services for Willard G. Pfeiffer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Worden United Methodist Church.