Willard “Boots” Cruthis, age 92, of rural Sorento, passed away Tuesday, December 12, in his home.

Funeral Services for 92 year old Willard L.”Boots” Cruthis of rural Sorento, IL will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Presbyterian Church in Sorento, IL with Rev. Ralph Ward officiating.

A Visitation for Willard “Boots” Curthis will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 4 to 7 PM at the Presbyterian Church in Sorento, IL.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Sorento , IL.

Please visit our web site later on Wednesday afternoon for a complete obituary for Boots Cruthis, Thank you.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Willard “Boots” Cruthis and his Family.