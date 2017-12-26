William A. Kolmer, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

Mr. Kolmer was born on July 7, 1939, in Carlyle to the late Vincent and Clara (Kues) Kolmer. He married Diana Keith on August 28, 1965, in Carlyle and she preceded him in death on January 20, 1997. He then married Karen (Pfenninger) LeCrone on November 14, 1998, and she survives.

In addition to his wife Karen, Mr. Kolmer is also survived by his daughter – Janet Kirkpatrick and husband Bryan of Oakville, Missouri and his son – Douglas Kolmer of Vandalia; his brother – John Kolmer and wife Karen of Salem, Illinois; step-sons – Darin LeCrone and wife Angie of Rochester, Illinois and Jeremy LeCrone of Pflugerville, Texas; 3 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; one niece, 2 nephews, and one great niece.

In addition to his parents and his wife Diana, Mr. Kolmer was preceded in death by a sister – Mary Ann Thien.

After graduating from Mater Dei High School, Mr. Kolmer served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. During his enlistment he had the opportunity to travel to New Zealand and Antarctica. He was a graduate of Murray State College in Kentucky and received his masters degree from the University of Illinois. Mr. Kolmer was a teacher and coach at Cowden, Taylorville, and Mowequa, and returned to his hometown of Carlyle as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Carlyle High School and finally, principal at Carlyle Grade School. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the U of I Alumni Association.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Military honors will be performed at the church following the Mass. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, December 29, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Kolmer are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.