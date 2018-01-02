Donald Lyle Anderson, age 99 of Hoffman, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018, at the Legacy Place Retirement Community in Breese, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Stephen Krenz, officiating. Interment will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman on Friday, January 5, 2018, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are being provided by Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Don is survived by his wife, Peggy; his three children – Nancy Wilson and husband Mark of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Tom Anderson and wife Vickie of Hoffman, and Jane Wernsman and husband Steve of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; five grandchildren – Clark Wilson and wife Sindy of Atlanta, Georgia, Thomas Anderson of Hoffman, Megan Wilson Yamamoto and husband Adam of Sammamish, Washington, Sarah Wernsman Anderson and husband Colin of Collinsville, and Ethan Anderson of Hoffman; and five great grandchildren – Gillian and Wyatt Anderson of Hoffman, Liam and Brody Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kenzie Yamamoto of Sammamish, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters – Dorothy Anderson Liniger and husband Clyde, and Harriet Anderson Copps and husband Emmit; and five brothers – Ivan Anderson and wife Beulah, Clarence Anderson, Arlo Anderson, Robert Anderson, and Richard Anderson and wife Ruth.

Born on August 30, 1918, on the family farm in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Theodore and Emma (Wilcox) Anderson, Don was the sixth of eight children. Don was a 1940 graduate of Buena Vista College in Storm Lake with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, business, and economics. He served his country during World War II as a quartermaster in the 45th Infantry, the “Thunderbirds,” in the United States Army from 1941-1945. His tour of duty included the European Theater of Operations in Germany. His unit helped liberate Munich.

Early in his career, he worked at Arrow Petroleum Company in Centralia. It was at Arrow Petroleum that he met Peggy Hammond. They were married at the First Christian Church in Sandoval on a snowy February 21, 1948. They built their home themselves in Hoffman and raised their three children there. In 1953, he started his own road oil and asphalt business, Don Anderson Company, in Hoffman. It continues today with second and third generation family members operating it.

Don was a civic minded citizen and was an integral part of the community in Hoffman. He was a charter member of the Hoffman Village Board, member and past President of the Hoffman Lions Club, and was a member and past President of the Trinity Lutheran School Board.

As a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Don served as President of the Congregation and as an elder.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Besides being in business for over fifty years, he had several hobbies. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golfing, collecting model trains, and gourmet cooking. He also enjoyed researching his family’s Swedish heritage. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved and respected him. Although he was known as a man of few words, when he did speak, everyone listened. One can truly say that his was a life well lived.