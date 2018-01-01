Gladys L. Sybert, age 94 of Alhambra, IL, formerly of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 29, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born November 10, 1923, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Jacob and Bertha (nee Kraus) Mueller, Jr.

On December 01, 1940, she married Floy E. Sybert at St. Charles, Missouri. He passed away on June 24, 2007.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Women’s Guild (Honorary).

Gladys was born northeast of Highland and attended Highland Schools. She reared her family in Highland, In the early 2000’s, she moved to Faith Countryside Homes Apartments. She had been a resident of the last two years at Hitz Home in Alhambra, IL. She worked for Alton Box Company, Corner Grocery, Tschannan’s Ben Franklin (Dime Store), Center Drug Store, Highland Supply, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and John Green. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Girl Scout Cookie Chairman. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, crossword puzzles, and going for drives.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Audrey A. Brasel, Vernon Hills, IL

Son – Ronald E. (Mary Jo) Sybert, Erlanger, KY

Daughter – Laurie L. Sybert, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Jay A. (significant other Marcia Selig) Brasel, Glenview, IL

Grandchild – Lt. Col. Christopher R. (Jennifer) Sybert, US Army, Fort Belvoir, VA

Grandchild – Nathan J. (Shauna) Sybert, Erlanger, KY

Great Grandchild – Alexandria Selig-Brasel, Glenview, IL

Great Grandchild – Aaron C. Sybert, Fort Belvoir, VA

Great Grandchild – Jacob C. Sybert, Fort Belvoir, VA

Great Grandchild – Levi Sybert, Erlanger, KY

Great Grandchild – Karter Sybert, Erlanger, KY

Great Grandchild – Lukas Sybert, Erlanger, KY

Nieces and Nephews – Numerous

She was preceded in death by :

Husband – Floy E. Sybert – Died 6/24/2007

Father – Jacob G. Mueller, Jr. – Died 11/2/1969

Mother – Bertha Mueller, nee Kraus – Died 2/3/1952

Sister – Florence F. Rinderer – Died 8/30/2002

Sister – Mildred L. Pfister – Died 6/7/2003

Sister – Pearl V. Steinkoening – Died 1/13/2008

Sister – C. Harriet Collman – Died 12/25/2011

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A memorial service will be at a later date at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL., with Rev. Christopher W. Hill officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or to the Highland Animal Shelter.